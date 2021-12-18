Like-New, Move-in Ready Home with Open Floor Plan & is Full of Upgrades / Two Car Garage / The Mills at Rocky River Community is Full of Amenities / Lovely Front Porch/ Deck off of Kitchen / Beautiful Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Electric Stove, Beautiful White Tile Backsplash, Granite Countertops, Tons of Cabinets for Storage & Large Island with Bar-top Seating / Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors / Large family Room / Formal Living Room / Private Bedroom with Full Bath on the upper Level / Oversized Loft with a closet for Extra Living Space or can be converted into another bedroom / Generously Sized Secondary Bedrooms / Upstairs Laundry Room /Finished basement with bar & Wine cooler / Spacious Patio off of the basement / Built 2020
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $449,995
