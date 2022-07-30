This gorgeous home in highly desirable Edison Square has it ALL! Practically new, this 2017 built home has an open floor plan, high ceilings and has been meticulously maintained. Beautifully kept, engineered hardwood flooring, granite, you’ll love the extended kitchen and dining room! This flows into spacious living area with fireplace. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, laundry room and linen closet. Primary bedroom features bath with dual vanities, huge shower and tiled floor. Primary bedroom has 2 closets, tray ceiling and plenty of space for king sized bed. This amazing home is move-in ready. The location is INCREDIBLE-minutes to EVERYTHING! Enjoy walking to Edison Square’s shopping, dining, offices, medical facilities and more. Amenities include a cabana and swimming pool. Close to I-85 and I-77, you'll be in uptown Charlotte in less than 30 minutes. See what this incredible home and neighborhood has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pizza, coffee, road construction, coyotes and college basketball – we’ve going all over the place in today’s Friday Five.
PRO BASEBALL: With ‘dream job,’ Hickory Ridge alum DeVos focused on long, winding road to the majors
HARRISBURG — Back in 2011, an 11-year-old Little Leaguer from Harrisburg suddenly found himself lucky enough to be living a little boy’s dream.
Public parking will be set at an hourly rate.
She likes good food, catching fireflies and teaching preschoolers about germs.
She wants other girls to never give up on their dreams.
KANNAPOLIS — A birthday is already a special occasion. Each year can launch a new path along your journey of life. When it is your centennial,…
It has been our sense that the Community Free Clinic of Concord has been underused for some time.
The tax rate increased by eight cents.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing person, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Deal Road, Mooresville.
Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.