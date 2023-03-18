Build in desirable area of Cabarrus County! Centrally located in close proximity to Concord, Harrisburg, Midland, Locust. Minutes to 485. Create your own forever home with Caruso Home builders! Caruso Homes “On Your Lot” program combines the convenience of ready-made designs with the flexibility to customize options to build a beautiful home. Their experienced Sales and Construction team will guide you through the entire process. With a reputation spanning over 35 years, Caruso Homes is your builder of choice for a luxury home that is uniquely yours. visit https://www.carusohomes.com/floorplans/tillery/1744/ to view pictures online. **Purchasers of this lot are NOT required to use Caruso homes to build. Call today for more information. See MLS #3910529 for more information about the lot itself.