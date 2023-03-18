Build in desirable area of Cabarrus County! Centrally located in close proximity to Concord, Harrisburg, Midland, Locust. Minutes to 485. Create your own forever home with Caruso Home builders! Caruso Homes “On Your Lot” program combines the convenience of ready-made designs with the flexibility to customize options to build a beautiful home. Their experienced Sales and Construction team will guide you through the entire process. With a reputation spanning over 35 years, Caruso Homes is your builder of choice for a luxury home that is uniquely yours. visit https://www.carusohomes.com/floorplans/tillery/1744/ to view pictures online. **Purchasers of this lot are NOT required to use Caruso homes to build. Call today for more information. See MLS #3910529 for more information about the lot itself.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $452,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Kent’s coming-out party on grand stage means this Viking’s world is about to change
RALEIGH – The venerable old arena, vibrating with the voltage of a rock concert only 30 minutes earlier, was quiet now, save for the humming o…
RALEIGH – With its most glaring deficiency solidly exposed in the first two minutes of the game, it was important the Central Cabarrus boys ba…
Today we’re going to tell you about a hero among us and some other folks who have been doing good things.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: For Baker, state title with Vikings vaults to the top of long list of achievements
RALEIGH – The game clock had shriveled to zeroes, finally, and they were champions.