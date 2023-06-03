3 bed 2.5 bath home with an upstairs loft space located in the popular Mills at Rocky River subdivision. This open concept main level home offers a deck, patio, front porch and a partially finished basement with 3 piece plumbing rough-in, heating, cooling and a sliding glass door walkout. The back deck on the main level offers a picturesque wooded view. SELLERS OFFERING PAINT AND CARPET ALLOWANCE so you can make the home your own. Community is full of Amenities and minutes from schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $455,000
