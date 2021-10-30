3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $457,500

This beautiful 3 year old home is home is waiting for you in The Mills at Rocky River! The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, along with a large partially finished basement. From sitting out on the deck or enjoying the patio in your wooded backyard this cul de sac home creates the perfect living environment. is community offers an outdoor swimming pool, playground and is close to the Carolina Thread Trail Greenway. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, and an updated refrigerator, washer and dryer that will remain in the home. This home is a must see!