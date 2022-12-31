3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $460,000

Absolutely sunning home in The Mills at Rocky River! Great curb appeal, pristine landscaping, & covered front porch! Foyer leads to spacious main level w/ open floor plan & tons of natural light throughout! Open kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, large island, & sunny dining area! Large, cozy great room w/ fireplace perfect for relaxing. Office w/ double French doors & bathroom complete main level. Large owner’s suite w/ huge walk-in closet! Gorgeous en-suite bathroom w/ dual vanity, soaking tub, & walk-in shower! Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom, loft, & laundry room complete 2nd level. Big fenced-in backyard w/ patio perfect for grilling, relaxing, & entertaining! Enjoy all this neighborhood has to offer! Community features beautiful clubhouse w/ gym, outdoor pool, & walking trails! Great Concord location close to schools, shopping, restaurants, & parks!