3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $460,000

Stunning new construction ranch home in a quiet & peaceful neighborhood! This beautiful home is situated in the popular & booming town of Concord. Perfectly perched on this generous more than half an acre lot, both the front & back yard are spacious. Excellent open floor plan. Don't miss your chance to own this marvelous under-construction spec build. Disclaimer: Pictures are just renderings and the house may or may not be built exactly how pictures show it.