Welcome to this exceptional home. Dramatic Great Room features tall ceilings & open design. The spacious layout creates an ideal space for relaxation & entertainment. The main level offers a balance of functionality & privacy. There is a versatile room that can be used as an office or formal dining. Private Master Suite on the main level provides a serene retreat & spa-like ensuite. Upstairs, additional bedrooms & Loft area provide even more living space. Whether you need room for a growing family, guests, a home office, or a hobby area, the upper level offers the flexibility you desire. The heart of the home is a chef's dream. Dark cabinetry complements the granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting & exquisite backsplash, creating an elegant & timeless aesthetic. The home has been thoughtfully maintained with fresh paint & new landscaping. Don't miss the opportunity to own this lovely home that combines spaciousness, stunning views, & modern comforts.