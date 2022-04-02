Great opportunity in The Mills At Rocky River! Very well maintained, spacious 2 story home! Home features an open floor plan with large family room which opens to the upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, gourmet kitchen island, breakfast bar and gas range! Large morning room is adjacent to the kitchen with endless possibilities! Upstairs features large loft, 2 spacious bedrooms with full bath and a large master suite with large walk in closet. Enjoy Master bath with double sink vanity, walk in shower and soaker tub. The Mills at Rocky River is a premier community offering club house, community pool, fitness center, playground, sports fields, walking trails etc. Top rated schools in the community, your buyers will not want to miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $469,900
