 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $491,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $491,000

Welcome to this gorgeous neighborhood! Terrific 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with a two-car garage. The kitchen boasts generous counter space and a breakfast bar, making cooking and entertaining a delight. Discover a bright interior with plush carpet and a cozy fireplace in all the right places. The primary bedroom features plush carpet, a spacious closet, and a private bathroom with dual sinks. Lush green landscape surrounds this beautiful house. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts