OPEN HOUSE - DEC 11, 12pm-2pm! Hard to find, well maintained RANCH home. This home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and includes a large work from home office in the highly desirable Neighborhood of Hunton Forest that features a Junior Olympic size pool. This impressive Home offers the perfect floor plan for entertaining guests! The Kitchen has an oversized GRANITE island, located in the center of the house. The large, connected dining area makes it easy to gather family and friends. The adjoining family room with fireplace and built-ins is another great space to come together. Enjoy morning coffee or evening cocktails on your covered patio that overlooks the beautifully landscaped backyard. After a long day, retreat to any one of the bedrooms that are each located in different corners of the house. Outstanding home features include: Hardwood Floors, Gas Range, Plantation Shutters, whole house AC filtration, Simply Safe Security System, Ring Doorbell, Laundry Room Tub. Any questions, contact Nancy at 704-560-8827.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $498,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cabarrus County continues to grow with new businesses almost each day but every now and then there’s a bump in the road like Tuesday’s Amazon outage.
- Updated
State employees and teachers will get a holiday gift from the government this month: $1,000 bonuses in their December paychecks. The bonuses will arrive in the paychecks of tens of thousands of state workers on the first day of winter: Dec. 21. The bonuses are part of the state budget passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper before Thanksgiving. Workers who will ...
- Updated
Kroger Co., the largest grocery retailer in the U.S., will build a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Cabarrus County, creating nearly 700 jobs over five years.
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – Daniel Crosby isn’t even from Cabarrus County, let alone Mount Pleasant, where he’ll soon be THE sports face in the tiny town…
- Updated
Dec. 4—The actor and director Mel Gibson has been seen around Southeastern North Carolina this week while a movie he's in, "Boys of Summer," started shooting scenes in Southport, creating a minor stir in the small town. On Friday, "Boys of Summer," a supernatural thriller set on Massachusetts island Martha's Vineyard, was shooting scenes in downtown Southport near Port City Java, by the ...
- Updated
The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is working with the State Bureau of Investigation to identify human remains found in Mount Pleasant.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: With Carnes’ career night, Duke’s shooting, Tigers outduel upstart Comets
CONCORD – As the lone charter school in the field for the CabCo Tip-Off Classic, little was known about the Carolina International School boys…
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
- Updated
SALISBURY – With Brayden Blue and Johnakin Franklin having huge performances, the Concord boys basketball team picked up its third straight wi…