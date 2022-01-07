3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $500,000

Desirable 1.5 story in sought after Allen Mills. Home is less than 4 years old! Gorgeous, huge kitchen features double ovens, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite countertops, a large apron sink, walk-in pantry, and is open to the Great Room. From there, step outside to a beautiful, partially covered stone patio just added last year. Primary bedroom AND second bedroom on the main level. Primary has an awesome upgraded shower you won't want to leave! Spacious loft and third bedroom upstairs. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and a custom closet. Living room off the front entrance makes a perfect office space. Also, notice the abundance of attic storage! Google Fiber coming first quarter 2022!