Custom Brick Ranch? Check! 2+ acres of land? Check! Private setting in quiet community on cul-de-sac lot? Check! This beautiful home has so much to offer. Tucked away in the established Ridge Run neighborhood of Concord, this property is great for the homeowner that wants privacy, loves to entertain, or just wants multiple acres with easy access to city conveniences. The white brick pops against the tree line. New flooring throughout the main level and recently finished basement along with light paint and real ship lap brightens the whole house. Sellers recently added paver patio to end of driveway for additional outdoor seating and congregating. Check out the white washed, exposed brick in the updated kitchen with newer appliances and new quartz counter tops. Updated master bathroom won't disappoint! Main level utility room was converted into large laundry room and mudroom off of the garage. Walk out basement leads you to stately brick fencing and massive back yard beyond.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $500,000
