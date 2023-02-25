You're going to LOVE this gorgeous home with tons of custom upgrades! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, backsplash, soft close drawers, SS Appliances & extended island, perfect for entertaining. Just off the kitchen, enjoy a sunny, spacious dining area & mud room w/ built-in drop zone. Enclosed study and flex room. The open floor plan flows into the family room w/ plenty of natural light, custom trim work, & surround sound. Upstairs, conveniently located laundry room, spacious bedrooms, dual sinks in full bath, & the loft area w/ gorgeous sliding barn doors. The primary suite has 2 w-in closets, a garden tub, and a shower w/ seat, as well as a toilet closet for privacy. Home has plenty of storage & a tankless water heater. Outside, enjoy the covered back porch & the flat, private, landscaped backyard. The neighborhood boasts some of the area's best amenities including a pool, clubhouse, playground, sports courts and a walking trail. Award-winning schools inside the neighborhood!