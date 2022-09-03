 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $515,000

Gorgeous Taylo Morrison home with fantastic location near shopping, restaurants and I-85. Only 30 mins to Uptown and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. This home delivers master down open concept living at its best. A stunning gourmet gas kitchen with upgraded cabinets & granite counter tops, study, Bedroom 2 with a full bath and covered porch are all just on the first floor! Upstairs you'll find a large Bonus Room and a 3rd bedroom with full bath that is a great space for everyone and everything! Home features fenced in yard and community pool.

