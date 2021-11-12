Hard to find, well maintained RANCH home. This home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and includes a large work from home office in the highly desirable Neighborhood of Hunton Forest! Located directly across from JR. Olympic size pool, this impressive Home offers the perfect floor plan for entertaining guests! The Kitchen has an oversized GRANITE island, located in the center of the house. The large, connected dining area makes it easy to gather family and friends. The adjoining family room with fireplace and built-ins is another great space to come together. Enjoy morning coffee or evening cocktails on your covered patio that overlooks the beautifully landscaped backyard. After a long day, retreat to any one of the bedrooms that are each located in different corners of the house. Outstanding home features include: Hardwood Floors, Gas Range, Plantation Shutters, whole house AC filtration, Simply Safe Security System, Ring Doorbell, Laundry Room Tub. Showings begin Thursday, Nov 11th! Any questions, contact Nancy at 704-560-8827.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $515,000
