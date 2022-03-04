 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000

Stunning ranch home in Allen Mills with endless scenic views is a buyer's dream! This premium lot location is less than four years old and has been well cared for by original owners. Kitchen has a beautiful island with pendant lighting, tile backsplash, stainless steel fridge which is included and loads of cabinetry. Tons of natural light and open floor plan! Your kitchen has a large bay window that spills into the living room with gas fireplace. Spacious primary suite with walk in tile shower and dual shower heads. Take in the sweeping western sunsets and enjoy your backyard tranquility from your expansive 16x18 deck and covered porch with retractable awning. Amazing community amenities include outdoor pool, clubhouse, playground & picnic area. Allen Mills is close to so much- restaurants, Concord Mills, highway access (I-485/I-85) and schools. Google Fiber being installed. Welcome Home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts