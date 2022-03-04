Stunning ranch home in Allen Mills with endless scenic views is a buyer's dream! This premium lot location is less than four years old and has been well cared for by original owners. Kitchen has a beautiful island with pendant lighting, tile backsplash, stainless steel fridge which is included and loads of cabinetry. Tons of natural light and open floor plan! Your kitchen has a large bay window that spills into the living room with gas fireplace. Spacious primary suite with walk in tile shower and dual shower heads. Take in the sweeping western sunsets and enjoy your backyard tranquility from your expansive 16x18 deck and covered porch with retractable awning. Amazing community amenities include outdoor pool, clubhouse, playground & picnic area. Allen Mills is close to so much- restaurants, Concord Mills, highway access (I-485/I-85) and schools. Google Fiber being installed. Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000
