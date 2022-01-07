 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

Beautiful home with wrap around porch and open floor plan in sought after Lake Shore Estates. Home is three beds with a study on the main floor. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen that opens up to the great room and dining room. Lots of light fill the room with a stone fireplace, grand staircase and cathedral ceilings. The wooded lot offers tons of privacy. The basement as three flex rooms - could be for exercise, media or playroom. Wonderful home that will not last long. **Home is in the process of being painted throughout the interior! White trim with Agreeable Grey walls!**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts