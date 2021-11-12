 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000

Beautiful home with wrap around porch and open floor plan in sought after Lake Shore Estates. Home is three beds with a study on the main floor. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen that opens up to the great room and dining room. Lots of light fill the room with a stone fireplace, grand staircase and cathedral ceilings. The wooded lot offers tons of privacy. The basement as three flex rooms - could be for exercise, media or playroom. Wonderful home that will not last long.

