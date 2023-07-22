Welcome Home to Active Adults. We are delighted to announce our newest 55+ Low Maintenance Community- Cumberland. Featuring a Clubhouse under-construction. Future Pickleball Court, Dog Park & Serene Walking Trails. The Blue Ridge 3 Bedroom Ranch Plan is Bright, Open & Airy. Flow out to the Covered Porch and Private Fenced Yard with Common Space behind. Oversized 2-Car Garage for ample storage. Many Designer Upgrades through-out including a built in Workstation. Square footage is based on builders plans and is subject to change.