Welcome Home to Active Adults. We are delighted to announce our newest 55+ Low Maintenance Community- Cumberland. Featuring a Clubhouse under-construction. Future Pickleball Court, Dog Park & Serene Walking Trails. The Blue Ridge 3 Bedroom Ranch Plan is Bright, Open & Airy. Flow out to the Covered Porch and Private Fenced Yard with Common Space behind. Oversized 2-Car Garage for ample storage. Many Designer Upgrades through-out including a built in Workstation. Square footage is based on builders plans and is subject to change.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Doing their part to help alleviate the homelessness crisis that impacts communities across the county, Cooperative Christian Ministry announce…
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
CONCORD — Tim Furr, a long-serving member of the Cabarrus County Board of Education, has informed the board members of his resignation, effect…
Traffic, history, business, elections and the great outdoors are featured in today’s Friday Five.
KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.