3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $599,000

Hard to find custom to-be-built NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of vibrant historic Concord.. The location is perfect! Just steps to shops, bars, eateries, the library, Hotel Concord and so much more! The charming facade will make you think you've gone back in time to days gone by. The quaint porch overlooks bustling downtown and opens to the gorgeous open floorpan with stunning island and spacious kitchen, a functional flex space and lots of room to entertain. The upstairs offers the primary bedroom with a massive closet, a spa-like master bathroom and the other ample bedrooms. Outside is a sweet little terrace, a useable yard and a two-car detached garage. Call for more details.. Still time to choose options!

