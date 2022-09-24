3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $599,000

This is a formal model house loaded with many options !!! covered porch and fireplace,built in patio with grill, you can spend time with your friends and family on outdoors , 2-car attached garage is deeper than most, fitting many large vehicles. Step inside to an open floorplan and high ceilings and tons of upgrades ! Ornate home office, formal dining space, hardwood floors, and windows galore, letting natural light pour into the home. Kitchen has granite counters, center island, 42" cabinetry w/ soft-close functionality and crown molding, dovetail drawers, SS appliances, and a pantry! Master suite has tray ceilings w/ crown molding, and an ensuite bath with separated vanities, oversized walk-in shower, and walk-in closet, last but not the least second floor there is big LOFT for entertainment with full bath !