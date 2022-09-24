This is a formal model house loaded with many options !!! covered porch and fireplace,built in patio with grill, you can spend time with your friends and family on outdoors , 2-car attached garage is deeper than most, fitting many large vehicles. Step inside to an open floorplan and high ceilings and tons of upgrades ! Ornate home office, formal dining space, hardwood floors, and windows galore, letting natural light pour into the home. Kitchen has granite counters, center island, 42" cabinetry w/ soft-close functionality and crown molding, dovetail drawers, SS appliances, and a pantry! Master suite has tray ceilings w/ crown molding, and an ensuite bath with separated vanities, oversized walk-in shower, and walk-in closet, last but not the least second floor there is big LOFT for entertainment with full bath !
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The restored Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis is now open and has announced its first events. The theater will be opening this week, sell…
Law enforcement is at the schools.
Not many people are “letting their fingers do the walking” anymore. I guess it’s computers and cell phones.
KANNAPOIS—In a research study where volunteer participants with cognitive issues consumed wild blueberries daily for six months, the ability o…
It’s hard to believe that we’ve already gotten through half the high school football season.
Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 6
A shooting in the vicinity of Exit 118 on I-40 involved a law enforcement officer and shut down a portion of the interstate.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders celebrate by winning first game on new field with new coach, new approach
CONCORD – It was a momentous night at Concord High School in more ways than one Friday.
The Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center will celebrate its ninth anniversary and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturda…
Charges are currently pending.