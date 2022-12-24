 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $614,900

Cumberland is a New and exciting 55+ active adult low maintenance community with a future clubhouse, Pickleball Court and scenic walking trails throughout a park-like setting for homeowners . Luxury and open ranch and 1& 1/2 story homes available. This is a charming home and perfectly functional home. The Woodhaven is a charming, three-bedroom home with an open-concept great room and kitchen/dining. On the main floor, located at the back of the house, is the spacious master suite with an additional bedroom on the opposite side in the front of the house. The second floor offers a third bedroom as well as a bonus room .Home is Under Construction.

