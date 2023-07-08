A unique opportunity to own this beautiful custom Niblock home outside of a community! NO HOA! Lovely covered front porch welcomes you into a wonderful open floorplan with gleaming hardwoods and loads of natural light. Central great room featuring coffered ceiling and a gorgeous double sided gas fireplace to enjoy from the comforts of the living room or out on your expansive back porch while enjoying your private lush yard! Home offers private office/bonus, formal dining room/sitting room, and magnificent gourmet Kitchen w/ large island, two-toned cabinets, custom finishes, stainless steel appliances & light filled Breakfast area. Split bedroom plan offers a ample primary retreat with tray ceiling, spacious pristine bath with large tiled shower, extensive cabinetry and matching cabinets in your walk in closet. This luxurious home has been thoughtfully planned using quality materials & innovative products. Prime location located close to loads of entertainment and amenities!!