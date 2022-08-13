3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $624,900

Welcome Home to Active Adults. We are delighted to announce our newest 55+ Low Maintenance Community - Cumberland. Featuring a future Clubhouse, Pickleball Court, Dog Park & Serene Walking Trails. Model home is under construction with a Fall Opening. This available Asheville floorplan has great entertaining space on the main level that flows out to the Covered Porch & Fenced Yard. Primary BR on the main level & 2 Large BR's & Bonus Up. 2 Car Garage.