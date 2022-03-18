3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $650,000

This David Weekley home in the heart of vibrant Christenbury truly has it all! From the ranch concept, to the private first floor office, to the covered outdoor living oasis w/ fireplace, today's buyer will not be disappointed. Upon entry, there is a lovely dining room across from a private study opening to a gorgeous, large family room and kitchen and breakfast area. The breakfast area could also be a sunroom! Granite tops and stainless appliances and a huge island make this kitchen the heart of the home. There is a mud area, laundry, and large garage that is super fun and even heated and cooled- a hangout spot for sure. The spacious primary bedroom is tucked away, and a spa-like bath w/ lots of closet spac. There are two secondary bedrooms w a playspace/ tech space adjoining them and a full bathroom for a perfect set-up! Outside is truly magical and offers lots of privacy. All of this and just minutes from 4-85/85, million dollar amenities and top schools/ low taxes.