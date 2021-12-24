3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $675,000

Absolute one of a kind FULLY CUSTOM home on over 2 acres in Cabarrus with Mt Pleasant schools. 3 bed, 4 bath home is built for car enthusiasts with distinguished taste and eyes for quality. Soundproof sheetrock throughout home! Skylights bring in bright natural light year round. Deluxe kitchen features Imperial commercial 6 burner range, 2 ovens and 24" griddle, range hood w/ fan, granite counters, solid cherry cabinets, under cab lights, hand painted pocket partition doors & under counter bev fridge. Cherry floors continue into secondary bedrooms and living. Primary BR with gas FP, oak floor, projector/105" screen, jacuzzi tub, walk in closet and office space. Addl features: Lev elevator | Dual decks for large gatherings or observing wildlife | whole house surround sound | 5 bay garage w/ full bath and 950 square foot heated workshop | 30 amp RV hook ups | separate garden house could be converted to separate apartment or rental. | LP fireplaces See detail sheet in MLS attachments.