New Improved Price! This is a fabulous and cozy, three-bedroom ranch, open floor plan home. The spacious family room and kitchen make this home ideal for entertaining. This plan features a large master suite, ideally located on a separate wing of the house with the two additional bedrooms conveniently located off of the family room, allowing everyone to have their own space. This home also features a second floor Bonus Room and full bathroom. A relaxing screened porch and 1.53 ACRES. In-ground irrigation included.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $799,900
