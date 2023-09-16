The Morgan is an ideal home. This charming 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath ranch is complete with soaring ceilings and an open concept floor plan. This home fits the needs of many. The kitchen, family room, and breakfast room all act as one open, sun-filled living area. The split bedroom design, makes it perfect for allowing everyone their own space. Upstairs you will find a bonus room, full bathroom, and large storage closet, perfect for those needing more space. A relaxing screen porch and rear yard fencing are also included!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $808,100
