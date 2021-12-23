 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $99,900

Looking for a sweat equity opportunity? Here is your chance to get a handyman special that needs work and TLC. This is not a short sale, not a bank owned REO, nor an estate sale....just a home in a good neighborhood needing much love. Force appreciation by adding the value yourself with this full renovation. Located in Cabarrus county school system. Property address is 9288 Blackvine. Tax records show 9286 Blackvine.

