3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $465,000

Live like you are on vacation in this premier 55+Community, this home is right across the street from the clubhouse, pool & pickleball courts. This Peyton model has a beautiful grand entry with the formal dining room to the left. Straight ahead is a big great room with lots of windows that provide plenty of natural light with carpet & gas fireplace, that opens to a huge kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, & a big island that's perfect for entertaining. The owners suite features a huge tiled shower, & a walk in closet. Two other BR's are split off to the right and feature there own shared full bath. Amenities include pool, pickleball/tennis/bocce/shuffleboard courts, & putting green. Large covered outdoor pavilion w/fireplace and summer kitchen. Clubhouse has game, card, meeting, craft & library rooms and a gym. F/T activities director. Lawn is maintained by HOA as well! Close to shopping, dining, medical facilities & Lake Norman. Right between Huntersville & Davidson!