3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $478,000

Gorgeous open floor plan in Bailey's Glen, an active 55+ Community featuring vacation style living at its best. This home is adorned with rocking chair front porch and back patio with an upscale retractable awning. Great room opens to gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, custom pull-out shelving in pantry, tile backsplash, Dining area and Sunroom. Primary suite with two large closets, walk-in shower, second bedroom with access to second full bath, third bedroom, crown molding and a large two car garage. Bailey's Glen amenities include: A 12,000 square foot clubhouse with exercise/aerobics studio, billiards, library, ballroom, outdoor pavilion with summer kitchen, Pool, community garden, tennis court, putting green, pickleball, bocce, shuffleboard, croquet, horse shoes, craft building, butterfly garden, lawn maintenance and a Full Time Lifestyle Director to top it all off! Bailey's Glen is convenient to Lake Norman area restaurants, shopping and medical facilities.

