3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $480,000

Enjoy living in one of the most active adult communities in the Carolinas! Beautiful must see home in Baileys Glen! Stunning curb appeal & covered front porch! One story living w/ open floor plan, gorgeous hardwoods, & plantation shutters throughout. Cozy, open great room features tons of natural light & fireplace! Kitchen w/ granite countertops, breakfast bar, ample cabinet space, pantry w/ pull out shelving, & sunny dining area! Relax in the peaceful, charming sunroom! Owner’s suite features walk-in closets w/ built-ins! En-suite bathroom includes dual vanity & large tiled walk-in shower! Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom, & laundry room complete this home. Back patio & fenced in yard perfect for relaxing, grilling, & entertaining! Enjoy all Baileys Glen has to offer! Stunning club house, outdoor pool, tennis courts, & more! Great Cornelius location close to shopping, restaurants, & parks! Easy access to I-77.