3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $485,000

Welcome to one of the premier 55+ communities and live like you are on vacation all year long. Baileys Glen offers a wide variety of activities for everyones needs, a full time lifestyle director and many clubs to join. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, pickleball, bocce, shuffleboard, fitness center, outdoor pavilion with with fireplace and outdoor kitchen and so much more. This Hunter model is open, bright and full of upgrades. Beautiful trey ceiling in primary bdrm with walk in closet, large bathroom with split double vanities and walk in glass/tiled shower. 2nd bath also has upgraded walk in tile shower with glass doors. This home has beautiful crown molding and extra tall base molding throughout, extra can lighting with dimmers, central vac, extra deep garage, ceiling fans in all rooms, Quartz countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, beautiful private screened porch and patio with electric awning. 2 front bedrooms, large front entry closet. Don't miss this one!