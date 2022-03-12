Welcome Home to Baileys Glen, the sought after 55+ community that has so much to offer in amenities! This open floor plan features upgraded builder options such as granite countertops, high end cabinetry, and a large kitchen center island with plenty of room for seating. The spacious living room showcases a gas fireplace and leads you to your very own tiled sunroom to enjoy all year round! The primary bedroom is sure to impress with two large walk in closets, naturally lit bathroom with a luxuriously sized shower. Two more bedrooms, full size guest bath and laundry room complete the home. Located across the street from the activities center allowing you easy access to the communities amenities which includes an Olympic sized swimming pool, tennis courts, bocce ball, pickleball court, putting green, library, gym, clubs and a full time activities director. Close to shopping, dining and medical facilities. Lawn is maintained by HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $500,000
