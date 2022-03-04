Welcome Home to Baileys Glen, the sought after 55 and older community that has so much to offer in amenities! This open floor plan features upgraded builder options such as granite countertops, high end cabinetry, and a large kitchen center island with plenty of room for seating. The spacious living room showcases a gas fireplace and leads you to your very own tiled sunroom to enjoy all year round! The primary bedroom is sure to impress with two large walk in closets, naturally lit bathroom with a luxuriously sized shower. Two more bedrooms, full size guest bath and laundry room complete the home. Details in the home also include plantation shutters, spacious closets, under cabinet lighting in the kitchen and natural lighting throughout. Located across the street from the activities center allowing you easy access to the communities amenities which includes an Olympic sized swimming pool, tennis courts, bocce ball, pickleball court, clubs and events and so much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus Vikings are headed to the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals after Jaiden Thompson’s career-best 37 points led…
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings vanquish another playoff foe by at least 40 points to advance to quarterfinals
- Updated
CONCORD – If timing is everything, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team had nothing to worry about Saturday.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Winning their way, the hard way, made the Eagles’ state championship more rewarding
- Updated
WINGATE – Of course it had to come down to overtime.
- Updated
Concord Police say the suspect headed toward the Parkway Station Apartments following the shooting.
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Saturday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Tuesday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
Downtown Concord made HGTV’s list of the 30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America. The popular home improvement and real estate TV net…
- Updated
ALBEMARLE — The contractor who was working on an $844,000 project to replace a bridge on Bethany Road over Town Creek in Stanly County has bee…
Cars, traffic and road construction are always hot topics and we got a few updates and a comment or two this week.
- Updated
It's back.