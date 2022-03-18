3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $550,000

3 BR plus spacious Office in this gorgeous Ranch Home in desirable Bailey's Glen 55+ lifestyle resort community! Bailey's Glen offers first class amenities and a variety of groups and activities to enjoy! It is like being on vacation every day without ever having to leave the community! Home built in 2016. Everything conveniently on one level. Open floorplan, bright and airy with lots of natural light, and immaculately kept. Hardwood & tile flooring. Beautiful Kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & tile subway backsplash. Kitchen island with wood counter. Large owner suite and bathroom with beautifully tiled shower. Office with french doors and great privacy. Fantastic backyard, completely fenced in and beautifully manicured lawn. Immaculate house and fantastic location. Enjoy the clubhouse, pool, tennis, game nights, crafts & all the incredible amenities and options! https://baileysglen.com/baileys-glen/