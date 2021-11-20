 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $599,500

Come see this single-story Carson plan in The Forest at Bailey's Glen! Enjoy the open floor plan w/ a large great room boasting a fireplace and built in media cabinets; gourmet kitchen w/ stunning granite counters including a desk space, tiled backsplash & breakfast room; formal dining room; primary suite with plenty of natural light, tiled shower, dual vanities, two closets, and a HUGE screen room overlooking the half-acre back yard! This home also has beautiful wood floors, extensive moldings and tall ceilings! This premier 55+ Community boasts full-time lifestyle directors and amenities including an outdoor pool, pickleball, boccie, tennis, & shuffleboard courts. The clubhouse has games, card, meeting, craft and library rooms as well as a gym. Other available activities include horse shoes, croquet, putting green and outdoor pavillion.

