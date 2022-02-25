 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $625,000

Stunning home in Bailey's Glen 55+ Community! Great curb appeal with lovely front porch. Immaculately kept open floor plan with hardwood & tile throughout, beautiful tray ceilings and trim. Gorgeous 2 sided fireplace between L.R. & sunroom. Spacious screened porch and patio overlook the private backyard. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances & tile backsplash. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets, large bathroom with full tiled shower w/frameless door, dual vanities & linen closets. Host your guests in the private guest suite with its own full bath. 3rd BR with french doors & nearby 3rd full bath to host additional guests or use as a personal office/study. Beautiful house, perfect location- walk to the clubhouse & all the incredible amenities! Check out the Community as well here https://baileysglen.com/baileys-glen/

