3 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $745,000

Live like you are on vacation in this premier 55+ community of Baileys Glen. This Morgan w/loft is a prime location at the end of a cul de sac with a wooded view! As soon as you come in, you are greeted with a formal foyer/hallway that flows into the open living space featuring a dining area, great room with a gas fireplace, built ins flanking it, tall ceilings, & lots of natural light! The kitchen area has a breakfast bar & nook, granite countertops, textured tile like backsplash, stainless appliances & plenty of storage. The owners suite is huge with 2 closets (one that passes through right to the laundry room!), walk in shower w/ tile to the ceiling, bath tub, & 2 sinks, w/plenty of storage space. The split floorplan has 2 BR's in the front of the home that share a bath. As you go up the stairs the loft is a huge entertaining space, & also has walk in storage! Off the back of the home is a screened in porch with a private wooded view. Garage has side door entrance and is insulated.