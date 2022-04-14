 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $2,300

Tenant occupied 24 hour notice required. Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath END UNIT town home in Westbranch, a new community in Davidson with a community pool, cabana, and access to Davidson Greenway walking trails. Main level living with an open floor plan and bedrooms up. Gourmet kitchen with gas stove, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island with counter seating, plenty of counter and storage space. Built-ins and gas fireplace in the living area. Large master suite and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. One small-medium dog okay. No Cats.

