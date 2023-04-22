Beautiful Townhome in Bradford offered as Owner Occupied Only. NO Investors please. This home is a part of the Affordable Housing Dept of the Town of Davidson. All interested buyers must meet Target Household standards of 120% or less of AMI outlined in deed restrictions. All interested buyers must provide a prequalification letter from a lending institution. When purchasing the home, buyer must agree to the Town of Davidson Deed Restrictions (see attachments) which include, when reselling the home in the future that the buyer must allow the Town of Davidson first right of refusal to buy the home back with a maximum profit gain on the home. These deed restrictions will be attached to the home for 29 years. There will be a viewing period for a few days and then a random offer selection day. All interested buyers must apply online at: https://www.townofdavidson.org/FormCenter/Affordable-Housing-21/Application-to-See-if-You-Qualify-for-Af-266