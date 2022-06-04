3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $359,900

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN DAVIDSON! Built at the end of 2019 in a very desirable area with great schools and short distance to Downtown Davidson and Downtown Cornelius! Open floor plan with quartz countertops in chef's kitchen, along with ceramic tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms, primary bedroom features a walk-in closet with a large bathroom. Owners installed custom shelving system in all closets. Luxury vinyl plank on main floor and carpet on bedrooms in the upper floor. Detached garage, fenced yard and the home faces a green area with pond that gives you a beautiful and peaceful view! Fridge, washer/dryer are for sale.