3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $389,000

Location Location Location - Just minutes from Downtown Davidson! Better then new townhome with stunning finishes such as hardwood floors, custom paint colors, and custom built closets. Enter the front door into a great open floor plan with home office/flex room on main level with family room and a great eat-in kitchen with island including all SS appliances. A one car detached garage for parking with easy access into the backyard and home. Backyard is a private meticulous oasis perfect for entertaining. Townhomes were built with high efficiency construction equipped as a smart home. Neighborhood amenities include: Pool, Common area, Playground, Greenway Access, Dog walking stations, an fun neighborhood activities. With a suites of amenities and great location, you'll love it here!