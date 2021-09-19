3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $420,000

Two story Davidson home minutes from Downtown and the South Prong Rocky River Greenway! This charming home is located in the Bradford community and greets you with a full front porch and craftsman style exterior. Inside, hardwood floors extend through the study, dining room and kitchen, where additional upgrades include granite tops with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, along with a butler's pantry. Crown molding extends throughout the first level, while wainscoting is featured in the foyer, study and dining room. Just off the breakfast area, the screened porch leads you to a deck and fenced back yard. Upstairs, the spacious primary suite includes a separate tub and shower in the bathroom along with a cathedral ceiling in the bedroom. Two additional bedrooms, a hall bathroom, laundry room and a large bonus room finish out the second level. With sought after schools and awesome location convenient to the best Davidson has to offer, this home is a must see! Visit www.thefishersrealestate.com for more information.