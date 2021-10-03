 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $449,000

Gorgeous Townhome located in the highly desired St. Albans community in the heart of Davidson. You are just a short walk, 1/2 mile from the Davidson College campus and all the shops and surrounding community. This beautiful townhome will not last long, come see for yourself!!

