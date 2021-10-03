 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $450,000

Extensively remodeled log cabin on private, wooded, level (1.3 acre) located minutes from historic downtown Davidson! Covered, "Rocking Chair" front porch for complete relaxation & tons of privacy in back yard with fire pit & shed! OPEN PLAN! Vaulted Great Room features stone, wood burning fireplace, custom wood mantle, ceiling fan & hardwood flooring! Upgraded Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in breakfast bar, floating accent shelves, custom light fixtures & hardwood floors! Laundry on main level! Lovely Sunroom with AMAZING views of your private, wooded back yard! Primary Bedroom on main level features nice natural light, custom light fixture & private bath! Primary Bath offers dual, granite vanity, custom, tiled shower & tile floors! Upper level Loft with skylight! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on upper level! Bedroom 2 has pull down attic storage! Full Bath on upper level with granite vanity, tub/shower combination & tile floors!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

  • Updated

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts