Lovely 3 BR, 2.5 Bath brick townhome in the highly desirable St. Alban's neighborhood in Davidson. Great location on Caldwell Lane. Located across from church yard & community gardens at the top of the development. The home has been superbly maintained & is in excellent condition. Main level features owner's suite, gorgeous tile flooring, extensive moldings & tasteful neutral paint colors. The living room has a large bay window & gas fireplace. Dining room is open to the living room for a large entertaining space. Island kitchen has Corian countertops, tile backsplash & ample cabinet space. This unit features a smaller family room & a separate office/study. Enclosed patio off the study. Upstairs features two bedrooms, full bath, loft area & a large walk-in attic storage area. New roof in 2019. Great community, walkable streets w/ many outdoor attractions. Less than one mile to Main Street in Davidson. Please don't miss as there has been little townhome inventory in 2021!
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $455,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Cabarrus County School Board updated its COVID-19 protocol on Monday night for quarantining students, faculty and staff members.
- Updated
Week 5 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's C…
- Updated
A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday evening along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies.
- Updated
HARRISBURG – The much-anticipated showdown between the Cream of Cabarrus’ top two teams was definitely all “show” for No. 1 Hickory Ridge and …
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
- Updated
PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA -- American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday.
- Updated
City of Kannapolis cancels National Night Out event, citing low vaccination rates and spike in COVID cases in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns knew his team faced an uphill battle on the road Friday night against a tough 4A opponent.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 5: