3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $500,000

Move-in ready, 1-story craftsman-style home w/ pretty rocking-chair front porch and beautiful floor to ceiling windows overlooking a well manicured yard in the desirable Bailey Park subdivision. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main living areas, tile in 3 full bathrooms and newly installed carpet in 3 large bedrooms and the den/office. Open floor plan features a large GR w/gas FP open to the eat-in-kitchen. Bright white kitchen w/ 42' tall cabinets w/ heavy crown molding and a pretty glass front corner cabinet, like-new stainless steel appliances, a huge granite island w/ ample storage, a gas cooktop and a breakfast bar, microwave, wall oven, pantry closet, as well as pendent and inset can lights. Home features a lovely formal dining room, a private corner den/office with double french, doors, art and TV nooks, two potential primary bedrooms, and a large back deck overlooking a heavily wooded backyard. Community features manicured walking trails, community pool and playground.