 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $525,000

BEAUTIFUL farmhouse on hard to find 1.18 acres, located minutes from historic downtown Davidson! Lovely hardwoods throughout; Silestone countertops; wood stove; new well 2006 with new pump 2018; new roof Nov 2019; kitchen/bath remodeled 2007 and 2nd 2020. Ceramic tile in shower, marble floors in bath. Crown molding. Separate (heated/cooled) space with Full/Huge "Walk in" Shower with subway tile and "Wood like" Ceramic tile that opens into 1 car garage. Wonderful sunroom overlooks front garden. Also a 16X20 Barn with tons of storage was built on property in 2017. Davidson schools - Mecklenburg County taxes only. Property backs up to River Run CC - rec packages available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts